Giants to sign OL Mark Glowinski: 3 things to know

The New York Giants agreed to terms with veteran guard Mark Glowinski on the first day of the NFL’s “legal tampering” period. He is a name that many Giant fans are unfamiliar with.

Here’s three quick things to know about the Giants’ new guard

Early career

Mark J. Rebilas-USA TODAY Sports

Glowinski, 29, stands 6-foot-4 and weighs 310 pound. He hails from Wilkes-Barre, Pennsylvania and attended West Virginia University. In 2015, Glowinski entered the 2015 NFL draft and was selected in the fourth round (134th overall) by the Seattle Seahawks.

NFL journey

AP Photo/Gary McCullough

Glowinski played in 36 games for Seattle from 2015-17, starting 19. He fell out of favor with the Seahawks and was released on December 17, 2017.

Glowinski was signed off waivers by the Indianapolis Colts the next day. He went on to play in 59 games over four seasons, starting 55.

He has never been named to the Pro Bowl.

Connections to the Giants

Robert Scheer/IndyStar, Indianapolis Star via Imagn Content Services, LLC

Glowinski was a bit of a surprise signing for the Giants, even though the world knows they are currently devoid of offensive line talent and depth.

Glowinski played under new Giants offensive line coach Bobby Johnson in 2018 when both were with Indianapolis.

Glowinski is a pure guard and that is where the Giants will play him. He has experience at both guard positions.

1

1