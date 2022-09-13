Giants sign OL KC McDermott to practice squad

After losing veteran offensive lineman Max Garcia to the Arizona Cardinals last week, the New York Giants had an open spot on their practice squad to fill.

On Monday evening, they plugged that void with the addition of offensive lineman KC McDermott.

The 26-year-old McDermott was originally signed by the Jacksonville Jaguars as an undrafted rookie out of Miami in 2018. He spent his entire four-year career with the Jags before being released as a part of final cuts in late August.

McDermott has appeared in 16 career games with one start, although most of his snaps have come on special teams. When he has been on the field offensively, his reps came at right guard.

Over 46 career snaps on offense, McDermott has allowed one pressure, one QB hit and was called for one penalty (declined). He earned a 66.3 overall grade and a 77.2 pass protection grade from Pro Football Focus in 2021.

