Giants re-sign OL Jack Anderson

The New York Giants and general manager Joe Schoen continued the handling of their own in-house free agents on Tuesday, re-signing offensive lineman Jack Anderson.

Anderson, 24, was slated to become an exclusive rights free agent.

The 6-foot-5, 315-pound Anderson was originally a seventh-round pick of the Buffalo Bills in 2021. After landing on their practice squad, he was quickly scooped up by the Philadelphia Eagles.

Anderson remained with Philly until final cuts last year. After being waived, he was claimed by the Giants and Schoen, who was familiar with him from their time in Buffalo.

Anderson appeared in six games (two starts) for the Giants last season, taking a total of 148 offensive snaps. He saw time at left tackle, left guard, and right guard. He also took 49 special teams snaps.

Pro Football Focus gave Anderson an overall grade of 47.9 in 2022.

In addition to Anderson, the Giants also re-signed tight end Lawrence Cager this week.

Related

Mike Kafka returning to Giants as Cardinals hire Jonathan Gannon as HC Ronde Barber makes case for Tiki Barber to join him in Hall of Fame Giants trade up, select a cornerback in Chad Reuter mock draft

Story originally appeared on Giants Wire