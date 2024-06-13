Giants sign Oakland Ballers pitcher Elijah Pleasants

SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) — A pitcher for the Oakland Ballers will be crossing the bay to pitch for the San Francisco Giants’ organization. The Ballers announced Wednesday that righty Elijah Pleasants’ contract was purchased by the Giants.

“Congratulations to Elijah Pleasants! His contract has been purchased by the San Francisco Giants, go ball out!” the Ballers said.

Pleasants, 24, pitched in five games for the Ballers, starting two. He posted a 4.32 ERA in 16.2 innings, striking out 23 batters while walking just four.

Pleasants was drafted by the Kansas City Royals in the 36th round of the 2018 MLB Draft out of high school but opted to go to college instead. He pitched for the University of Tennessee for three years before transferring to Dallas Baptist University and eventually Trevecca Nazarene University.

Pleasants is the third Ballers player to have his contract bought by an MLB organization. Pitchers Danny Kirwin and Tyler Davis signed with the Boston Red Sox and Chicago White Sox, respectively.

“One player signed by MLB teams per week so far this season. We told our players that this would be the top spot for player development in all of Indy Ball, and we are proving it,” the Ballers said on X.

Of the 11 Pioneer League players that have signed with MLB organizations this season, three have been Ballers, the organization said.

Giants fans should not expect to see Pleasants on the mound at Oracle Park any time soon. Players signed from independent league teams like the Ballers typically start in the minor leagues and have to work their way up to the MLB club.

However, some players have had successful MLB careers after starting in an independent league. Kevin Millar, who played 12 years in MLB and won a World Series with the Red Sox in 2004, started his professional career with the Northern League’s St. Paul Saints.

