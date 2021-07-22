Giants sign Mike Weber, Jordyn Peters

The Giants worked out three free agents. They signed two of them.

The team announced it has signed running back Mike Weber and defensive back Jordyn Peters. Running back Tyler Ervin was the other player at the tryout for the Giants.

The Cowboys drafted Weber in the seventh round in 2019, which was Giants offensive coordinator Jason Garrett’s final year as head coach in Dallas. Weber spent all of his rookie season on the practice squad and also has had stints on the practice squads of the Chiefs and Packers.

Weber, 23, has never played a regular-season game.

The Jets released Peters earlier this month when they signed offensive lineman Morgan Moses. He had signed with the Jets as an undrafted free agent out of Auburn.

