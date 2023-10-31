Giants sign Matt Barkley to practice squad

The Giants brought a new quarterback into the fold on Tuesday.

The team announced that they have signed Matt Barkley to the practice squad. They also confirmed that Tommy DeVito has been signed to the active roster from the practice squad.

Both moves come after Monday's word that Daniel Jones has been cleared to return from the neck injury that kept him out the last three games. Tyrod Taylor started in Jones' place in those games, but he's out indefinitely with a rib injury that sent him to the hospital during Sunday's loss to the Jets.

Barkley played for Giants head coach Brian Daboll when Daboll was the offensive coordinator in Buffalo. Barkley played in eight games and made one start for the Bills, but has not appeared in a regular season game since 2020.