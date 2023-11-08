Giants to sign Matt Barkley to 53-man roster

With Daniel Jones set to miss the rest of the season after tearing his ACL, the Giants are making a move at quarterback.

Per Ian Rapoport of NFL Media, the team will sign Matt Barkley to the 53-man roster off of its practice squad.

Barkley's promotion will coincide with Jones being placed on injured reserve.

Barkley, 33, has not appeared in a regular season game since 2020 when he was with the Bills. In 19 appearances with seven starts, he's completed 58.4 percent of his passes for 2,699 yards with 11 touchdowns and 22 interceptions.

The Giants also have Tommy DeVito on the roster who is set to get his shot as a starter against Dallas this week.

Tyrod Taylor is on IR after suffering an injury to his ribs.