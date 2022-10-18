Giants sign Marcus Johnson to 53-player roster off practice squad

The Giants signed receiver Marcus Johnson to the 53-player roster off the practice squad, the team announced Tuesday. He was out of standard game-day elevations after being promoted for each of the past three games.

The Giants had two open roster spots after placing rookie defensive lineman D.J. Davidson and defensive back Tony Jefferson on injured reserve last week.

Johnson started each of the past two games, when he caught his season total of five passes for 60 yards.

He joined the practice squad Sept. 6, one week after he was cut by the 49ers. He previously played for Philadelphia, Indianapolis and Tennessee. Johnson’s career totals include 56 receptions for 899 yards and three touchdowns. He also has a 19.6-yard average on 11 kickoff returns.

The Giants also signed veteran tackle Korey Cunningham and tight end Lawrence Cager to their practice squad and released tight end Austin Allen from the practice squad.

The Giants released Cunningham on July 22 with a non-football injury. In 2021, he played 12 games as a reserve lineman (113 snaps) and on special teams (34). He had a season-high 67 snaps at right tackle at Philadelphia after starter Matt Peart injured his knee

Cunningham has also played for Arizona and New England.

The Jets released Cager on Saturday. In his only action this season, he started the season opener against Baltimore but did not catch a pass.

Cager entered the NFL as a rookie free agent with the Jets in 2020. That season, he appeared in two games with one start and had his only two career receptions for 35 yards. Cager played one game for the Browns in 2021.

Allen signed with the Giants as an undrafted free agent on May 16. The team waived him Aug. 30, and he re-signed to the practice squad, where he spent the first six weeks of the season.

