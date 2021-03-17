Giants re-sign long snapper Casey Kreiter

Dan Benton
·1 min read
The New York Giants made several important announcements on Wednesday, including a contract restructure for offensive tackle Nate Solder which will save the team $6 million in salary cap space.

Additionally, the Giants also announced that long snapper Casey Kreiter had been re-signed.

Kreiter, who originally signed with the Dallas Cowboys as an undrafted rookie free agent out of Iowa following the 2014 NFL Draft, spent the first two seasons of his career in Texas. After that, he joined the Denver Broncos from 2016-2019, earning Pro Bowl honors in 2018.

The Giants signed Kreiter last April and he went on to replace long-time long snapper Zak DeOssie, who opted to retire.

Kreiter appeared in 16 games for the Giants last year despite a brief stay on the reserve/COVID-19 list, recording one tackle and a 66.0 Pro Football Focus grade.

Along with Kreiter, the Giants also signed long snapper Carson Tinker to a substantial reserve/futures deal earlier this year.

Finally, the Giants also officially announced the re-signing of defensive tackle Austin Johnson and wide receiver C.J. Board.

