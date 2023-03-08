Giants re-sign linebacker Jarrad Davis

New York Giants linebacker Jarrad Davis (57) against the Philadelphia Eagles during an NFC divisional round game at Lincoln Financial Field. / Bill Streicher-USA TODAY Sports

The Giants have been busy this offseason, now signing linebacker Jarrad Davis to a new contract.



The 28-year-old made three starts, including the regular season finale and both postseason games, for Big Blue after they signed him off the Detroit Lions’ practice squad on Dec. 28. In those three games, the veteran registered 18 total tackles (11 solo, seven assisted) and 0.5 sacks.

A former first-round draft pick in 2017, Davis spent his first four seasons in Detroit after the Lions drafted him 21st overall out of Florida.

The Georgia native then signed with the Jets prior to the 2021 season where he saw action in nine contests and made five starts before finding his way back in Detroit.

In 68 career games (51 starts), Davis has totaled 344 total tackles (226 solo, 118 assisted), 11 sacks, 20 tackles for loss, seven forced fumbles, three fumble recoveries and one interception.