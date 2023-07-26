Giants sign left tackle Andrew Thomas to massive five-year contract extension
The Giants locked up one of their best young players on Wednesday morning, reaching an agreement on a massive five-year extension with left tackle Andrew Thomas.
Per ESPN’s Adam Schefter, Thomas’ new deal will pay him $117.5 million with $67 million in guarantees, the most ever for an offensive lineman.
"I'm glad to be a part of the Giants for the next few years. I'm excited to get to work. Let's do this thing," Thomas said in a video that the team posted.
Thomas, now under contract through the 2029 season, is entering his fourth season in the league. Selected by the Giants with the No. 4 overall pick in the 2020 NFL Draft out of Georgia, he immediately jumped into the starting lineup and has locked down the left tackle spot ever since. Thomas has been a fixture on the left side of the line, making 44 starts (45 games total) while also starting two playoff games.
Thomas, who earned Second-Team All-Pro honors last season, will continue to protect Daniel Jones’ blindside for years to come.