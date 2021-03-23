Giants sign LB Ryan Anderson

Ryan Anderson pressures Daniel Jones close crop

The Giants have signed LB Ryan Anderson, reports SNY's Ralph Vacchiano.

Per Vacchiano, Anderson's deal is for one year and $1.127 million (veteran salary benefit).

Anderson, 26, was drafted in the second round (49th overall) of the 2017 NFL Draft.

He spent the first four years of his NFL career with Washington, appearing in 52 games (four starts).

Anderson played in nine games during the 2020 season -- all off the bench.