Giants sign LB Jermaine Grace to practice squad

The New York Giants made a series of transactions on Tuesday, including the addition of running back Devonta Freeman and the placement of running back Saquon Barkley on injured reserve.

They also made a few practice squad moves, which saw safety Sean Chandler demoted from the active roster and defensive back Ryan Lewis signed to the 53-man roster.

To round things out, the Giants also released offensive lineman Tyler Haycraft from the practice squad and signed veteran linebacker Jermaine Grace to the unit.

The 6-foot-1, 223-pound Grace originally signed with the Atlanta Falcons as a rookie free agent following the 2017 NFL Draft. He’s also spent time with the Indianapolis Colts, Cleveland Browns and Seattle Seahawks.

Other than the Browns, he’d had at least two stints with each of those teams.

In 24 career games, Grace has recorded nine tackles (one for a loss).

