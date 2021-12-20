Giants sign LB Jaylon Smith to 53-man roster

Jaylon Smith in white Cowboys uniform

After an impressive debut against his former team on Sunday against the Cowboys, the Giants are signing linebacker Jaylon Smith to the active roster.

The Giants had signed Smith to the practice squad on Friday, and elevated him to play on Sunday.

Smith made four tackles in his Giants debut, three of them solo.



Smith had been released by the Cowboys earlier this year, and played just four games with the Green Bay Packers before being released by them.



The Giants' linebacker corps took a big hit early in the season when Blake Martinez tore his ACL in Week 3 against the Atlanta Falcons. The rest of the room has not been able to replicate what Martinez had done in his first 19 games as a Giant.

But now, the Giants are taking a flier on someone who had first-round, even top-five, possibilities until he tore his ACL and LCL in the 2016 Fiesta Bowl while with Notre Dame -- just a few months before the NFL Draft.

While not quite living up to his college expectations, especially more recently, Smith now has three games to show what he can do with Big Blue. He'll face the Philadelphia Eagles, Chicago Bears, and Washington Football Team in the final three games of New York's season.