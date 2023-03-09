Giants re-sign LB Jarrad Davis

With quarterback Daniel Jones and running back Saquon Barkley locked down, the New York Giants turned their attention to other in-house free agents on Wednesday.

The first to receive a new contract? Veteran linebacker Jarrad Davis.

The Giants signed linebacker Jarrad Davis off of the Detroit Lions practice squad in late December. He started the season finale against the Philadelphia Eagles, recording 11 tackles and 0.5 sacks, and then went on to start both of the team’s playoff games.

Davis, a first-round pick of the Lions in the 2017 NFL draft, appeared in three additional games last season before joining the Giants but recorded just three tackles. He spent the 2021 season with the New York Jets.

In 68 career games (51 starts), Davis has recorded 344 tackles (226 solo, 20 for a loss), 24 QB hits, 11.0 sacks, seven forced fumbles, 10 passes defended, and one interception.

Davis’ new contract it for one year. The financial compensation has not yet been announced.

