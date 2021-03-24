Giants re-sign LB Devante Downs

The New York Giants continued their free agency flurry on Wednesday by re-signing one of their own.

Mere hours after tight end Kyle Rudolph officially signed his Giants contract, the team kept their momentum going by re-signing linebacker Devante Downs.

We have re-signed LB Devante Downs 📰: https://t.co/KIJKo3uEm9 pic.twitter.com/2XIWsB2b93 — New York Giants (@Giants) March 24, 2021

Originally slated to become a restricted free agent, the Giants did not tender Downs ahead of the new league year, allowing him to become an unrestricted free agent. But with a limited market and the Giants looking to fill out their roster, the two sides decided to reconnect.

Downs, a seventh-round pick of the Minnesota Vikings in the 2018 NFL draft, joined the Giants in October of 2019 when he was signed to their practice squad. He was promoted to the active roster a few weeks later and remained there through the 2020 season.

In 23 games (eight starts) for the Giants, Downs recorded 33 tackles, one QB hit and one pass defensed. He earned just a 46.2 Pro Football Focus grade last year, which accurately represented his defensive production on the field.

However, Downs did perform better on special teams, earning a 2020 PFF grade of 58.7, which was still the lowest of his career.

Contractual details for Downs have not yet been released.

