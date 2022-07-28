Giants sign LB Austin Calitro, waive LB Justin Hilliard

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
John Fennelly
·1 min read
In this article:
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • New York Giants
    New York Giants
    LiveTodayTomorrowvs--|
  • New York Jets
    New York Jets
    LiveTodayTomorrowvs--|
  • Justin Hilliard
    Justin Hilliard
    LiveTodayTomorrowvs--|
  • Austin Calitro
    Austin Calitro
    LiveTodayTomorrowvs--|
  • Kadarius Toney
    Kadarius Toney
    LiveTodayTomorrowvs--|

The New York Giants released linebacker Justin Hilliard on Thursday.

They will fill the open roster spot with linebacker Austin Calitro, a well-traveled player who has appeared in 47 regular season games with nine starts for Seattle, Jacksonville, Denver and Cincinnati.

The Giants are Calitro’s 11th NFL stop since being signed by the New York Jets as an undrafted free agent out of Villanova in 2017.

The Giants claimed Hilliard off waivers from the San Francisco 49ers last year. He played two games, predominantly on special teams before landing on season-ending injured reserve in mid-October.

Hillard, a former Ohio State Buckeye, was suspended in June for the first two games of the upcoming season for violating the league’s performance-enhancing substance policy.

As stated by Mike Garafolo above, Hilliard is more of a 4-3 linebacker who is not a logistical fit for new defensive coordinator Wink Martindale’s 3-4 scheme.

Related

Josh Allen: Brian Daboll will 'get the most out of' his Giants players

2 Giants among Pro Football Hall of Fame's Class of 2023 finalists

Giants' Daniel Jones: 'Huge' to have Kadarius Toney healthy, practicing

List

5 things to watch as Giants training camp practices get underway

Recommended Stories