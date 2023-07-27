Giants sign Kevin Atkins

The Giants signed free agent defensive tackle Kevin Atkins on Thursday, the team announced.

He had drawn interest from the Falcons as well as the Giants.

Atkins, who stands 6 foot 2 and weighs 307 pounds, spent last offseason with the 49ers as an undrafted rookie. He was released last Aug. 30.

He spent this spring playing for the XFL's St. Louis Battlehawks and made 14 tackles and a sack.

In six seasons at Fresno State, Atkins appeared in 59 games with 46 starts and totaled 123 tackles, 31.5 tackles for loss, 15 sacks, two fumble recoveries and a forced fumble. In 2021, he was named All-Mountain West honorable mention after starting all 13 games and registering career-highs in tackles (41), tackles for loss (13), sacks (seven) and fumble recoveries (two).