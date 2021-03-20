Giants to sign Kenny Golladay: Contract details

Dan Benton
·2 min read
After a meeting that lasted nearly three days — a true rarity in today’s NFL — the New York Giants and wide receiver Kenny Golladay finally agreed on a contract.

Golladay was reportedly given the opportunity to choose between a one-year deal and a multi-year deal and chose the latter. He and the Giants settled on a four-year contract worth a max value of $72 million including $40 million guaranteed.

The $40 million guaranteed was the second substantial sum the Giants handed out this week, previously giving defensive lineman Leonard Williams $45 million guaranteed.

Golladay’s deal is eerily similar to the one New York gave Odell Beckham Jr. prior to trading him to the Cleveland Browns. They are now tied for sixth in the NFL in AAV at the wide receiver position.

Also of note, with the four-year deal Goallday becomes the longest-contracted Giant. He is the only current player scheduled to still be under contract through the 2024 season.

As it relates specifically to Golladay’s contract, Art Stapleton of USA TODAY reports that the deal has a max value of $76 million with $28 million guaranteed now and another $12 million guaranteed on the third day of the 2022 league year. There are also $250,000 per-game bonuses in 2021 and a $250,000 workout bonus in each 2022-2024.

Golladay will also be due a $4.5 million roster bonus in March of 2022 through 2024.

Exact cap hits by year have not yet been revealed.

