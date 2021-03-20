Giants to sign Kenny Golladay: 6 things to know

The New York Giants came to terms with free agent wide receiver Kenny Golladay on Saturday afternoon. The exact details of the deal are still not public but early reports have it around the four-year, $72 million range with $40 million guaranteed.

Here are six things to know about the newest Giant.

Played at two schools in college

Mike DiNovo-USA TODAY Sports

Golladay, a Chicago native, began his collegiate career at North Dakota in 2012. In his freshman season, Golladay recorded 30 receptions for 429 yards and a touchdown. The next season, Golladay recorded a team-high 69 catches for 884 yards and eight scores. Golladay transferred to Northern Illinois in 2014 but was ineligible to play until 2015 when he racked up 1,129 yards on 73 receptions with 10 touchdowns. In his senior season, Golladay had 87 catches for 1,156 yards and eight touchdowns.

2017 NFL Draft

Ron Chenoy-USA TODAY Sports

Golladay was selected by the Detroit Lions in the third round of the 2017 NFL Draft (No. 96 overall). In the same draft, John Ross, who also signed with the Giants this week, was taken ninth overall by the Cincinnati Bengals.

2017 NFL Combine

NFL: New Orleans Saints at Detroit Lions

Tim Fuller-USA TODAY Sports

Golladay was invited to the 2017 NFL Combine in Indianapolis. He was measured at 6-foot-4 and 214 pounds, ran the 40-yard dash in 4.5 seconds and had a vertical jump of 35.5 inches.

Early Lions' success

Billy Hardiman-USA TODAY Sports

Golladay started just five games as a rookie in 2017 but caught 23 passes for 477 yards and three touchdowns. He broke out in 2018, starting 13 games and catching 70 passes for 1,063 yards and five scores.

Pro Bowl season

Jeff Hanisch-USA TODAY Sports

Golladay quickly earned the nickname 'Babytron' as he reminded the Detroit faithful of their Hall of Fame wideout Calvin 'Megatron' Johnson. Golladay had a Pro Bowl year in 2019, catching 65 passes for 1,190 yards and league-leading 11 touchdown receptions.

A down 2020 season

Tim Fuller-USA TODAY Sports

Story continues

Hamstring and hip ailments hampered Golladay in 2020, sidelining him for 11 games. He still caught 20 passes for 338 yards and three scores but it was in effect a wasted year for him. His average yards per reception is 16.77 and is the best in the NFL for anyone who has caught 150 or more passes since 2017.

1

1