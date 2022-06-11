Wide receiver Keelan Doss earned himself a job this week.

Doss took part in the Giants’ minicamp on a tryout basis and the team announced on Friday that they have signed him to their 90-man roster. Linebacker T.J. Brunson was waived in a corresponding move.

Doss played in nine games with the Raiders over the 2019 and 2020 seasons and caught 11 passes for 133 yards, but did not see any regular season action after being cut by the Raiders last August. He spent time with the Falcons and Jets without getting off the practice squad.

Kenny Golladay, Kadarius Toney, Darius Slayton, Sterling Shepard, Richie James, C.J. Board, Alex Bachman, Robert Foster, Collin Johnson, Austin Proehl, David Sills, and Travis Toivonen are the other Giants wideouts.

Giants sign Keelan Doss originally appeared on Pro Football Talk