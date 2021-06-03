Giants sign Kadarius Toney

The Giants have their entire 2021 draft class under contract.

First-round wide receiver Kadarius Toney was the only unsigned player from the class when Thursday began, but Tom Pelissero of NFL Media reports he has agreed to his rookie deal. It’s a four-year pact with a team option for a fifth season.

The Giants drafted Toney with the 20th pick after trading out of the 11th spot in a deal that netted the Bears quarterback Justin Fields.

Toney caught 70 passes for 984 yards and ran 19 times for 161 yards while scoring 11 offensive touchdowns for Florida last season. He also returned a punt for a score during his final collegiate season.

