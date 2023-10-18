Giants sign Justin Pugh to 53-player roster

After starting at left guard and then moving to left tackle as a practice squad-call up on Sunday night, Giants offensive lineman Justin Pugh has signed to the active roster.

The Giants announced today that Pugh is off the practice squad and on the 53-player roster.

Pugh was a 2013 first-round pick of the Giants who played five years in New York and then five more years in Arizona. His 2022 season ended with a torn ACL and he had been out of football all offseason, but he signed with the Giants this month and went from the couch to the playing field.

Despite having very little time to prepare at left guard and effectively no time to prepare at left tackle, Pugh filled in admirably for the Giants on Sunday night, and he'll likely have a big role in the offense for the rest of this season.

The Giants released Lawrence Cager to make room for Pugh on the roster.