Giants sign Jordon Riley to rookie contract

The New York Giants returned to East Rutherford, New Jersey on Saturday morning for the second and final day of rookie minicamp. And just as they had on Friday, they got things started with a bang.

The Giants announced that seventh-round pick, defensive tackle Jordon Riley out of Oregon, has signed his rookie contract.

“Jordon Riley, again, big body guy. It’s hard to find these guys. When you get into the 7th round, you are looking for guys that maybe it will be hard to get at different areas,” general manager Joe Schoen said after the draft.

“You walk out to practice and there’s this 6-5, 330-pound guy, who piques your interest right there. Again, some of these guys in different schemes may not have the production, the tackles, the sacks. But for what Wink (Martindale) looks for in terms of size, length, knock back, he possesses those traits.”

Riley joins running back Eric Gray, cornerback Tre Hawkins III and safety Gervarrius Owens as rookies from the team’s 2023 NFL draft class that are now under contract.

Cornerback Deonte Banks, center John Michael Schmitz and wide receiver Jalin Hyatt have not yet signed their rookie deals.

Related

Giants' Tre Hawkins bringing 'eat or starve' mentality to NFL Giants' Jalin Hyatt already dealing with media like seasoned veteran Giants' Brian Daboll using rookie minicamp as an opportunity to teach

Follow the Giants Wire Podcast:

Apple Podcasts | Spotify | Google Podcasts

Story originally appeared on Giants Wire