The Giants have signed all of their 2023 draft picks.

The team announced on Tuesday that center John Michael Schmitz has signed his four-year rookie deal. Schmitz was a second-round pick in April and is the seventh member of the draft class to sign.

Schmitz played in 57 games and made 35 starts at Minnesota, including 31 in a row to close out his time with the Golden Gophers. He was an All-America and All-Big Ten choice during his final season.

Last year’s starting center Jon Feliciano signed with the 49ers this offseason, which leaves J.C. Hassenauer as Schmitz’s top competition for a starting role.

Giants sign John Michael Schmitz, entire draft class under contract originally appeared on Pro Football Talk