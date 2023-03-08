Giants re-sign Jarrad Davis

The Giants have re-signed linebacker Jarrad Davis, Ralph Vacchiano of Fox Sports reports. Davis, 28, was scheduled to become an unrestricted free agent next week.

The team signed Davis off the Lions’ practice squad Dec. 28, and he started both playoff games. He made seven tackles and had a quarterback hit in 95 defensive snaps.

Davis spent five of his six NFL seasons with the Lions, playing for the Jets in 2021.

The 21st overall selection in 2017 played three games with the Lions in 2022 and made three tackles and a pass defensed.

Davis has appeared in 68 regular-season games with 51 starts. His career totals include 344 tackles, 11 sacks, 24 quarterback hits, seven forced fumbles, three fumble recoveries, 10 passes defensed and one interception.

