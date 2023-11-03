Giants sign Gunner Olszewski to active roster

The Giants re-signed returner Gunner Olszewski to the active roster Friday, the team announced.

He will serve as the team's punt return again Sunday.

The Giants originally signed Olszewski from the practice squad to the 53-player roster last Saturday. They cut him Monday in a procedural move before re-signing him to the practice squad.

He averaged 9.3 yards on six punt returns against the Jets on Sunday.

He has appeared in 56 games with 81 punt returns for 953 yards and one touchdown, an 11.8 yards per return average. Olszewski also has returned 41 kickoffs for 904 yards, a 22.0 yards per return average.

The Steelers released him Oct. 20.