Giants sign guard Kenny Wiggins

The New York Giants announced on Tuesday that they have signed veteran guard Kenny Wiggins, who worked out for the team and went through COVID-19 protocols over the weekend.

Wiggins originally signed with the Baltimore Ravens as an undrafted rookie free agent out of Fresno State in 2011 before spending time with the San Francisco 49ers (2012-2013), Los Angeles Chargers (2013-2017) and, most recently, the Detroit Lions (2018-2020).

The Lions released Wiggins on October 24.

In 10 NFL seasons, Wiggins has appeared in 79 games with 38 starts. In 2017 with the Chargers, he started all 16 games at right guard but has also played left guard over the years.

In four games this season, Wiggins has taken only a single snap.

The Giants also announced that defensive back Montre Hartage, running back Alfred Morris and guard Chad Slade have been returned to the practice squad.

