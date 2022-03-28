Giants sign G Max Garcia in continued search for veteran offensive line depth

Max Garcia pointing up walking out of tunnel with Cardinals close up

The Giants have signed former Cardinals offensive lineman Max Garcia, SNY NFL Insider Ralph Vacchiano reported.

Garcia is the fifthoffensive lineman Joe Schoen has signed this offseason, along with Matt Gono, Mark Glowinski, Jon Feliciano, and Jamil Douglas.

After years of failed lineman acquisitions from Dave Gettleman, Schoen is doing his best to find a diamond in the rough, with Nick Gates and Shane Lemieux expected to return from injuries suffered early in the 2021 season.

If none of the veterans signed are hidden gems, though, they should at the very least provide solid depth the Giants have desperately needed for quite some time.

The 30-year-old Garcia started 11 games of his 15 games played for the Cardinals last year, and has started 52 of his 93 career NFL games.