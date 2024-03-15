Giants sign G Aaron Stinnie to one-year deal

The Giants added some depth to their offensive line on Friday by signing guard Aaron Stinnie to a one-year deal, according to ESPN’s Jeremy Fowler.

Stinnie, 30, was an undrafted free agent out of James Madison who spent the last three-and-a-half years with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, starting in 11 games last season.

He essentially replaces Ben Bredeson, who coincidentally signed with the Bucs this week.

The veteran guard spent most of his time as a backup in Tampa Bay, but was thrust into the offensive line rotation during the team’s 2020 Super Bowl run, protecting Tom Brady as the Bucs won their second Super Bowl in franchise history.

Stinnie remained the backup in 2021 and had a chance to be the starter in 2022 but sustained a season-ending knee injury in the preseason. When he returned last year he backed up rookie Cody Mauch and veteran Matt Feiler before replacing the latter due to a foot injury.

Stinnie managed to keep the starting job after Feiler was cleared to play and finished the season as the starter.

In addition to Stinnie, the Giants have also signed guard Austin Schlottman to a two-year deal, per Fowler.

Schlottman has been a part-time player for the Denver Broncos and Minnesota Vikings during his five-year NFL career.