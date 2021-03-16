Giants sign fullback Cullen Gillaspia

The Giants have made a move, signing fullback Cullen Gillaspia, the team announced on Tuesday.

The Texans waived Gillaspia with a failed physical designation last week.

Gillaspia was a seventh-round pick in 2019 and played 23 games for Houston in the last two seasons. He was a special teams standout, playing the majority of snaps on the unit in 2019 and just over a quarter of them in 2020 — despite suiting up for only seven games.

Gillaspia suffered a back injury in 2020 that landed him on injured reserve.

