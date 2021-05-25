Giants sign fourth-round pick Elerson Smith to rookie deal

Scott Thompson
·1 min read
Elerson Smith at Senior Bowl practice
Another Giants rookie has signed his first NFL contract, as fourth-round DE/LB Elerson Smith is locked in on a four-year pact with Big Blue.

The deal is worth $4,238,292 per his draft slot with a $758,292 signing bonus.

Smith, a product of Northern Iowa, stands at 6-foot-6 and 252 pounds. He's viewed more as a developmental prospect for the Giants, who liked what they saw from him during the Senior Bowl.

His length certainly isn't the question, but there is still room for him to grow into his frame. And that's especially if he wants to play off the edge, going against much larger tackles. He also can work on his technical skills when engaged with linemen.

Smith will have a lot of competition to work against in training camp, including second-rounder Azeez Ojulari out of Georgia. Lorenzo Carter and Oshane Ximines are both returning from injury, but also both the favorites at the moment to land the outside linebacker spots.

He's viewed as depth right now, but the Giants clearly see something in him that can be coached into a potential solid edge rusher.

