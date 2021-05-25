Giants sign fourth-round pick Elerson Smith
The New York Giants took another step toward getting their 2021 NFL draft class under contract on Tuesday, signing fourth-round pick Elerson Smith to a rookie deal.
Smith becomes the fourth of the Giants’ six-player draft class to sign their contract, joining second-round pick, edge rusher Azeez Ojulari, and running back Gary Brightwell and cornerback Rodarius Williams, each of whom were sixth-round picks.
First-round wide receiver Kadarius Toney and third-round cornerback Aaron Robinson remain unsigned.
Smith, who stands at an impressive 6-foot-6 and weighs 262 pounds, was named first-team All-MVFC in 2019 after recording 63 tackles (21.5 for a loss), 14.0 sacks, five forced fumbles, four passes defended, and two blocked kicks.
However, Smith wasn’t able to follow that up in 2020 after opting out due to COVID-19 (the league moved games to the spring) and to prepare for the draft.
