Giants sign former Texans FB Cullen Gillaspia

Cullen Gillaspia

The Giants announced they have reached an agreement with former Texans FB Cullen Gillaspia.

Eli Penny is still on the roster, so why another fullback? Gillaspia is actually more of a special teamer, as he's stood out in moments there for the Texans.

Houston released their seventh-round pick from the 2019 NFL Draft due to a failed physical. He missed half the 2020 season with a back injury.

He has nine career tackles on special teams over his first two seasons.



Financial terms of the deal have not been disclosed.