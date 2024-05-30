Giants sign former Steelers DB Elijah Riley

This article originally appeared on SteelersNOW.com.

Former Pittsburgh Steelers defensive back Elijah Riley has signed with the New York Giants, the team announced on Thursday.

Riley played with the Steelers for two seasons, including last season where he played a significant role on special teams and in the team’s sub-packages. He joined in a slot cornerback competition and while he did not end up winning that over Chandon Sullivan, once injuries started to pile up across the defense, Riley picked up steam as a sub-package piece.

The biggest loss from Riley’s contributions come on special teams, where he played on all units and became one of the more productive special teamers in the NFL in 2023. The Steelers re-signed Miles Killebrew to help ease the burden of the losses on that unit.

Click here to read more from SteelersNOW.com.

Download the FREE WPXI News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Channel 11 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch WPXI NOW

TRENDING NOW:

LATEST: Confirmed EF-1 tornado touches down near Pittsburgh Zoo, 1st in city limits since 1998 Actor Dabney Coleman of ‘9 to 5,’ ‘Tootsie’ fame dead at 92 PHOTOS: Tornadoes, storm damage seen throughout Allegheny, Westmoreland counties VIDEO: Elrama neighbors react after tornado blows through the area DOWNLOAD the Channel 11 News app for breaking news alerts