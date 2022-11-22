Giants sign former Saints tight end Nick Vannett to their practice squad

The Giants have signed TE Nick Vannett to the practice squad. pic.twitter.com/65QTdJ6Pbr — Giants Videos (@SNYGiants) November 22, 2022

Good for you, Nick Vannett. The former New Orleans Saints backup tight end landed on his feet with the New York Giants, having been waived by New Orleans prior to their Week 11 tilt with the Los Angeles Rams. Vannett was spotted at Giants practice on Tuesday; afterwards, Big Blue head coach Brian Daboll confirmed that he had signed with their practice squad. So he goes from a 4-7 Saints outfit to a 7-3 Giants team chasing their first playoff berth since 2016.

It’s a fresh start for Vannett, who had been buried on the Saints’ depth chart behind breakout pass-catching threat Juwan Johnson and third-year pro Adam Trautman. He was often a healthy scratch in recent months after agreeing to a pay cut before the season started. The Saints needed roster spots with so many injuries sidelining players at other positions, so it made sense to let him go. It’s just a shame they couldn’t cut a deal with someone at the NFL trade deadline.

His contract may have been a factor. The Saints were on the hook for a $3.4 million salary cap hit in 2023, which a new team would have had to absorb. But since he was released at this point, he leaves just $300,000 behind in dead money for New Orleans’ 2023 accounting and is free to pursue other opportunities. He’s not making much with the Giants practice squad, but it’s probably a better situation than the one he just left. We’ll wish him well.

