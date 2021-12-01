Giants sign former Georgia QB Jake Fromm

The New York Giants have signed former Buffalo Bills practice squad quarterback Jake Fromm to their active roster. Fromm is anticipated to serve as the backup for the Giants.

Jake Fromm joins some of his former Georgia Bulldog teammates like Andrew Thomas, Tae Crowder, and Azeez Ojulari in New York.

The Giants are expecting to start quarterback Mike Glennon this week. Daniel Jones, New York’s normal starter, suffered a strained neck in the Giants’ 13-7 win over Philadelphia. Jones could miss multiple weeks.

Former Buffalo Bills quarterback Jake Fromm got some good reps in this preseason. Jon Durr-USA TODAY Sports

The Buffalo Bills originally drafted Jake Fromm in the fifth round of the 2020 NFL draft. Fromm has spent this season on the Bills’ practice squad.

The quarterback-needy Giants will now have an experienced (mostly from his time at Georgia) backup while Daniel Jones is out.

NFL Network’s Tom Pelissero reported the news:

The #Giants are signing QB Jake Fromm, source said. He'd been on the #Bills practice squad. — Tom Pelissero (@TomPelissero) November 30, 2021

List

Five reasons Alabama can give Georgia its first loss of the year

More Football!