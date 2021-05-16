  • Oops!
Giants sign former first-round pick Kelvin Benjamin, possibly as a tight end

Steve Gardner, USA TODAY
·1 min read
After a weekend tryout, the New York Giants have signed a pair of NFL veterans, including former Carolina Panthers wide receiver Kelvin Benjamin.

The team announced Sunday that Benjamin and former Philadelphia Eagles running back Corey Clement have signed one-year deals.

The 6-5, 245-pound Benjamin was the No. 28 overall pick by the Panthers in the 2014 draft. He had 1,008 receiving yards and nine touchdowns as a rookie, but hasn't played in the NFL since 2018. He worked out primarily at tight end.

"In terms of Benjamin working a different position (Friday), we're going to work different guys at a variety of things right now," Giants coach Joe Judge said. "He's a big guy. He's always been a big receiver. He'll work receiver. He's working a little bit flex tight end as well."

Kelvin Benjamin catches a pass during a workout at the Giants&#39; rookie minicamp in East Rutherford, N.J.
Benjamin, 30, would join an already-deep group at tight end that includes starter Evan Engram, as well as Kyle Rudolph, Kaden Smith and Levine Toilolo.

Clement, 26, spent four seasons with the Eagles and is best known for racking up 100 receiving yards and a touchdown in Super Bowl LII, while also playing a prominent role in the famous "Philly Special" two-point conversion.

This article originally appeared on USA TODAY: New York Giants sign veterans Kelvin Benjamin, Corey Clement

