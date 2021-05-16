Giants to sign former first rounder Kelvin Benjamin
Kelvin Benjamin has rejoined old pal Dave Gettleman.
The former first round pick by the Carolina Panthers is signing with the Giants after his tryout at rookie minicamp.
Benjamin, who was drafted as a wide receiver out of Florida State, tried out as a tight end this weekend.
Benjamin also had stints with the Buffalo Bills and Kansas City Chiefs, and has 209 catches, 20 of them touchdowns, and 3,021 yards in 61 games played.
Benjamin reached the 1,000 yard mark in his rookie year, and had 941 in his second season (he missed 2015), but has not lived up to those two years or his draft stock - he has had just 1,072 yards since 2017, and he has not played an NFL snap since 2018.
But at 6'5", 245 pounds, the Giants think the 30-year-old former college standout could resurge his career as a tight end, alongside Evan Engram and Kyle Rudolph.