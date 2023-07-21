Giants sign former Bills WR Cole Beasley

Cole Beasley is back on a NFL team with Buffalo Bills connections… but it’s not the Bills.

The New York Giants have announced that Beasley is the latest of several former Buffalo players to have joined Brian Daboll’s roster. Daball was previously the offensive coordinator of the Bills.

After Buffalo selected tight end Dalton Kincaid at the 2023 NFL draft, the 34-year-old signal on social media he felt that his time in western New York was over. The appears to be true.

In a recent interview with Outkick, Beasley said he felt like he was treated differently in Buffalo once he became outspoken during the COVID-19 pandemic.

In that same interview, he indicated he never had any ill-will thrown his way by teammates in the Bills locker room. He was even working out this offseason with Gabe Davis and Matt Milano in Florida, he revealed.

Beasley re-signed in Buffalo in the midst of last season but failed to make an impact. His first stint with the Bills was extremely positive but he was released amid his anti-vaccination status toward COVID-19 pandemic, plus, cutting him saved the team salary cap space.

All that considered, the Bills’ Week 6 matchup against the New York Giants in Orchard Park now gets another storyline added to it: Beasley’s return.

