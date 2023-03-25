Giants sign former Bills receiver Jamison Crowder

Jamison Crowder’s short-lived career with the Buffalo Bills will go down as just that.

According to Giants Wire, Crowder, one of Buffalo’s pending free agents this offseason, has signed one-year deal in New York. Full terms of the deal have yet to be announced.

Crowder, 29, was a fourth-round pick of the Washington Commanders back in 2015 out of Duke.

While Crowder might appear to be “following” former Bills offensive coordinator Brian Daboll to New York, he’s not. The Giants’ bench boss had never coached Crowder in Buffalo as the wideout only was with the Bills last year.

It was a disappointing season for Crowder to say the least.

Crowder was injured in his fourth game in Buffalo. An ankle injury ended up sidelining him for the remainder of the year after he made only six catches for 60 yards.

Crowder did say at the end of the season that he was open to returning to the Bills, but that’s not happening.

He also expressed a bit of frustration with the team at the end of 2022.

Crowder said he was given a clean bill of health ahead of the team’s final game of the postseason–He thought he could’ve played against the Cincinnati Bengals, but was not activated from injured reserve.

But a bigger reason for Crowder not returning might have to do with Khalil Shakir.

The Bills drafted Shakir in 2022 who profiles as a player that could see an increased role out of the slot next season. Shakir and Crowder both have the ability to return kicks as well.

