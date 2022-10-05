Giants sign former Bills LB A.J. Klein to practice squad

Another former Buffalo Bills player has joined up with the New York Giants.

According to Giants Wire, former Bills linebacker AJ Klein has signed to New York’s practice squad.

Klein spent the past two years in Buffalo working under Brian Daboll and Joe Schoen. That pair left their position with the Bills and have gone on to become the Giants’ head coach and general manager, respectively.

As the NFL goes, several former players and coaches who worked in Buffalo went on to follow the duo to New York. Klein is just the latest.

Others players include:

OL Jack Anderson

OL Jon Feliciano

CB Nick McCloud

QB Tyrod Taylor

RB Matt Breida

WR David Sills V

CB Olaijah Griffin

QB Davis Webb

RB Antonio Williams

Klein was released by the Bills in March. It was viewed as a likely salary cap space move and some thought Buffalo could bring Klein back into the fold later on down the line considering the promise he showed with the Bills.

Klein served as Buffalo’s third linebacker behind Matt Milano and Tremaine Edmunds. In that role, he earned an AFC Defensive Player of the Week Award in 2020. He also contributed on special teams.

Klein’s possible return took a massive hit by April, though. That’s when the NFL draft takes place and the Bills selected linebacker Terrel Beranrd in the third round of the 2022 draft.

Bernard now serves as the main backup to the two starting linebackers on Buffalo’s defense.

