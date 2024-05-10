Giants sign first-round pick Malik Nabers to four-year rookie contract

The Giants reached a deal with sixth overall pick Malik Nabers on his rookie contract on the first day of rookie minicamp.

According to numerous reports, it will be a fully-guaranteed four-year deal worth $29.2M with a $18M signing bonus and a fifth-year option for the talented receiver.

“It was surreal,” Nabers said. “When I put my name on that paper I was shaking and I got emotional because the job’s not done, but another stage in my life is done, so to make it to this point in my life on this journey was a pat on my back in that moment.

“I’m happy to finally be here, to get out there running with the guys is just a dream come true. But I got to keep telling myself to continue to work hard. All your dreams came true, but it's time to move from all that, all of that it's over now it's just being a pro."

Nabers is the highest-drafted receiver by Big Blue since Ike Hilliard was taken with the seventh overall pick out of the University of Florida back in the 1997 Draft.

The 20-year-old is coming off a terrific senior campaign in which he was named First Team All-SEC after recording a career-high 89 receptions for 1,569 yards and 14 touchdowns.

Nabers quickly emerged as a top-tier talent out of LSU and he has all the makings of being a much-needed premier outside weapon for Daniel Jones and the Giants.

He'll join a talented receiver room, which already has Wan'Dale Robinson, Darius Slayton, Jalin Hyatt, Isaiah Hodgins, and newly acquired veteran Allen Robinson.

For now, though, the youngster is focused on getting up to speed in his early days at rookie camp.

"I'm happy to be here," he said. "I'm just learning the playbook, interacting with my teammates, interacting with the rookies here. I'm trying to learn how to be a Giant, following the instructions and rules they have here, it's just being a pro at the end of the day."