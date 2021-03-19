Giants sign ex-Lions LB Reggie Ragland

Former Lions linebacker Reggie Ragland has joined the New York Giants. After one year in Detroit, Ragland agreed to terms with the Giants on a one-year deal as an unrestricted free agent.

Exact terms of the deal with New York are not yet available.

Ragland was a disappointment in his one season with the Lions. In 16 games, starting six, the former Alabama standout notched 52 tackles and one sack. He offered little other than between-the-tackles run defense and his heavy feet were a constant problem against speed and in coverage.

The Giants will be Ragland’s fourth NFL team since being a second-round pick by the Buffalo Bills in the 2016 NFL draft, and his third in three years.

Related