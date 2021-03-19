Giants sign ex-Lions LB Reggie Ragland

Jeff Risdon
·1 min read
Former Lions linebacker Reggie Ragland has joined the New York Giants. After one year in Detroit, Ragland agreed to terms with the Giants on a one-year deal as an unrestricted free agent.

Exact terms of the deal with New York are not yet available.

Ragland was a disappointment in his one season with the Lions. In 16 games, starting six, the former Alabama standout notched 52 tackles and one sack. He offered little other than between-the-tackles run defense and his heavy feet were a constant problem against speed and in coverage.

The Giants will be Ragland’s fourth NFL team since being a second-round pick by the Buffalo Bills in the 2016 NFL draft, and his third in three years.

