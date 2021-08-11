Giants sign Elijah Qualls, cut RJ McIntosh, Derrick Dillon

The Giants announced the signing of defensive tackle Elijah Qualls on Wednesday. They cut defensive lineman RJ McIntosh and wide receiver Derrick Dillon.

Qualls, 26, entered the NFL as a sixth-round choice of the Eagles in 2017. He appeared in six games as a rookie and totaled four tackles and one quarterback hit. Qualls was a member of the Eagles’ Super Bowl LII championship team.

The Eagles waived Qualls before the start of the 2018 season. He spent time over the next two years with the Panthers, Ravens and Buccaneers but never appeared in a game.

The DC Defenders of the XFL drafted Qualls in 2019.

McIntosh entered the NFL as a fifth-round selection of the Giants in 2018. He played 18 games between the 2018 and 2019 seasons and recorded 18 tackles and two sacks. He was inactive for all 16 games last season.

Dillon spent some time on the Giants’ practice squad last season before being signed to a futures deal in January. Dillon, placed on injured reserve Aug. 3, was waived with an injury settlement.

