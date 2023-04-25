Giants sign DT A’Shawn Robinson: Contract details

The New York Giants came to terms with veteran defensive lineman A’Shawn Robinson on Monday, inking him to a one-year, incentives-laden deal that could net the former Detroit Lions and Los Angeles Rams star up to $8 million this season.

I’m told the Giants deal for A’Shawn Robinson will come in around $4 million for one year with a maximum value with incentives reaching $8 million, per source. Excellent value for a player of Robinson’s caliber https://t.co/6Xv1c3IFWO — Art Stapleton (@art_stapleton) April 24, 2023

Robinson, 28, is entering his eighth NFL season. He was a second-round draft pick by the Lions back in 2016 out of Alabama and has played in a total of 93 games in his pro career, including a Super Bowl.

The 6-foot-4, 330-pound Robinson will become part of the Giants’ defensive line rotation and add much-needed talent and depth to their run defense.

As for where the Giants are finding the cap space to sign players these days, Spotrac shows them with approximately $3.36 million in available cap space but it’s unclear if any players have restructured their deals that the team has yet to report.

Over the Cap shows the Giants at just under $1.5 million in space.

Both the Spotrac and Over the Cap figures do not account for Robinson’s signing.

Note: This article will be updated as additional contract details are released.

