Giants to sign DT Jordan Phillips

The Giants are adding a veteran defensive tackle.

Jordan Phillips will sign with New York on Thursday, according to Ian Rapoport of NFL Media.

Phillips, 31, spent the last two seasons in his second stint with the Bills. In 2023, he recorded 2.5 sacks, two tackles for loss, five QB hits, and five passes defensed in 14 games with nine starts. He was on the field for 44 percent of the defensive snaps in games played.

A second-round pick in 2015, Phillips has appeared in 120 career games with 62 starts for the Dolphins, Bills, and Cardinals. He has recorded 24.0 sacks with 36 tackles for loss and 51 QB hits.

Giants G.M. Joe Schoen was Buffalo’s assistant G.M. and head coach Brian Daboll was Buffalo's offensive coordinator during Phillips’ first stint with the Bills from 2018-2019.