Giants sign Devery Hamilton from practice squad, release Austin Calitro

John Fennelly
·1 min read

The New York Giants have signed offensive lineman Devery Hamilton to their active roster from their practice squad.

In order to make room for Hamilton, the Giants have released linebacker Austin Calitro.

The Giants are banged up along the offensive line and it is a short week, so this move makes sense.

Center Jon Feliciano, Tyre Phillips and rookie Joshua Ezuedu all are dealing with neck injuries and starting right tackle Evan Neal is still dealing with a knee issue.

Left tackle Andrew Thomas is also dealing with an illness.

Story originally appeared on Giants Wire

