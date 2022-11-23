Giants sign Devery Hamilton from practice squad, release Austin Calitro

The New York Giants have signed offensive lineman Devery Hamilton to their active roster from their practice squad.

In order to make room for Hamilton, the Giants have released linebacker Austin Calitro.

With the Giants short-handed on the offensive line, Devery Hamilton is being signed to the active roster, per source. Hamilton was on the active roster all season before being cut and re-signed to the practice squad last week. LB Austin Calitro is being released to make room. — Dan Duggan (@DDuggan21) November 23, 2022

The Giants are banged up along the offensive line and it is a short week, so this move makes sense.

Center Jon Feliciano, Tyre Phillips and rookie Joshua Ezuedu all are dealing with neck injuries and starting right tackle Evan Neal is still dealing with a knee issue.

Left tackle Andrew Thomas is also dealing with an illness.

Related

Giants now 9.5-point road underdogs vs. Cowboys on Thanksgiving Giants' Daniel Jones nominated for 2022 Art Rooney Sportsmanship Award Ex-Giants VP accuses team of 'inherent and unconscious' racial biases

List

Giants vs. Cowboys: Week 12 staff picks and predictions

Story originally appeared on Giants Wire