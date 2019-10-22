Giants sign Deone Bucannon

Deone Bucannon and James Bettcher are back together.

Bucannon played a hybrid safety/linebacker role for the Cardinals when Bettcher was the team’s defensive coordinator from 2015 to 2017. Bettcher is now doing the same job for the Giants and the team announced Bucannon’s signing on Tuesday.

Bucannon opened the season with the Buccaneers, but was released after appearing in five games for the team. He played in 70 games for the Cardinals and has 409 tackles, seven sacks, seven forced fumbles and two interceptions over his entire NFL career.

The Giants waived linebacker Tuzar Skipper to make room for Bucannon on their roster. Skipper, who was acquired on waivers after being cut by the Steelers, had three tackles and a half-sack in six games.