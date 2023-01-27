Giants sign DB Terrell Burgess, WR David Sills to futures deals
The New York Giants continued their offseason personnel shuffling on Thursday by signing defensive back Terrell Burgess and wide receiver David Sills to reserve/futures contracts.
Both Sills and Burgess, who was a third-round pick of the Los Angeles Rams in 2020, spent time on the Giants’ practice squad and active roster this past season.
Burgess appeared in one game, taking five special teams snaps.
Sills, meanwhile, appeared in nine games (five starts) and hauled in 11 receptions for 106 yards and seven first downs.
The signing of Sills and Burgess brings the Giants’ reserve/futures total to 14. They had previously signed the following 12 players:
DT Vernon Butler
RB Jashaun Corbin
OT Korey Cunningham
DB Zyon Gilbert
OT Devery Hamilton
WR Jaydon Mickens
WR Dre Miller
WR Kalil Pimpleton
WR Makai Polk
DB Trenton Thompson
TE Chris Myarick
OL Solomon Kindley
More reserve/futures signings are expected in the coming days and weeks.
