Giants sign DB Terrell Burgess, WR David Sills to futures deals

The New York Giants continued their offseason personnel shuffling on Thursday by signing defensive back Terrell Burgess and wide receiver David Sills to reserve/futures contracts.

Both Sills and Burgess, who was a third-round pick of the Los Angeles Rams in 2020, spent time on the Giants’ practice squad and active roster this past season.

Burgess appeared in one game, taking five special teams snaps.

Sills, meanwhile, appeared in nine games (five starts) and hauled in 11 receptions for 106 yards and seven first downs.

The signing of Sills and Burgess brings the Giants’ reserve/futures total to 14. They had previously signed the following 12 players:

DT Vernon Butler

RB Jashaun Corbin

OT Korey Cunningham

DB Zyon Gilbert

OT Devery Hamilton

WR Jaydon Mickens

WR Dre Miller

WR Kalil Pimpleton

WR Makai Polk

DB Trenton Thompson

TE Chris Myarick

OL Solomon Kindley

More reserve/futures signings are expected in the coming days and weeks.

